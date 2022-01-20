Vince McMahon doesn’t want top WWE RAW star to go to AEW - Reports

Vince McMahon doesn't want current WWE RAW Superstar Finn Balor to go to AEW. The report comes after it was reported that The Chairman has given up on pushing Balor as a top star.

According to Ringside News, Mr. McMahon was never a fan of The Prince to begin with, even when they put the Universal Title on him. WWE is aware that "AEW would bend over backward" for Finn Balor, believing Tony Khan would be willing to sign Balor once his deal is up.

“Vince never had faith in Balor. Even when he made him the first Universal Champion. Paul Heyman would feel much differently if he was still Executive Director of RAW. That being said, WWE has not released the first-ever Universal Champion. His contract isn’t cheap, but 'even if he’s making a million a year, that’s not a lot of money by today’s standards," the report said.

Austin Theory defeated Balor on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. The latter's last major run came during his second tenure on the black-and-gold brand, where he recaptured the NXT Championship. Before getting drafted to the red brand, he was also involved in a feud with Roman Reigns on SmackDown.

What's next in store for Finn Balor on WWE Monday Night RAW?

Finn Balor, the inaugural Universal Champion, only held the title less than a day after he won it in 2016. He has the opportunity to reclaim the gold again if he emerges victorious in the upcoming Royal Rumble match.

By winning the 30-man bout, he'll get to challenge for any of the two world titles at The Grandest Stage of Them All. Whether he goes on to win the title or not, there are still plenty of superstars on RAW that he could feud and share the ring with.

Also Read Article Continues below

Would you like to see Balor in AEW? Or should he stay with WWE? Let us know our thoughts in the comments below.

Shawn Michaels was involved in a backstage incident not many know about. More details right here.

Edited by Angana Roy