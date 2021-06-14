Vince McMahon wants to protect top star "at all costs" - Reports

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon wants to protect Universal Champion Roman Reigns "at all costs."

A WWE source recently shared an interesting scoop with Wrestlingnews.co about how Vince McMahon wants to present Roman Reigns in front of the WWE Universe.

Fans must have noticed that Reigns is being presented as a dominant champion instead of a cowardly villain who gets beaten up by the babyface. The reason Vince McMahon is booking Reigns in this manner is reportedly because WWE wants to groom him as a big star before his eventual match with The Rock. Check out the full statement below:

"Also, we were told that the reason why Reigns is booked to dominate his feuds is because of the feeling that he needs to be booked like this for when he wrestles The Rock."

“Vince doesn’t want to portray Roman as a cowardly heel who gets his a** kicked 50 percent of the time. He’s the guy who will carry the company for the next few years and Vince sees him as his top priority. Protect Roman at all costs.” [credits for the quotes used here goes to WrestlingNews.co]

The report notes that McMahon's top priority is protecting Reigns ahead of this potential major match with The Rock.

Roman Reigns is currently the biggest star in Vince McMahon's promotion

Roman Reigns in WWE

Roman Reigns turned heel at SummerSlam 2020 by attacking The Fiend and Braun Strowman in the final moments of the show. He won the Universal Championship shortly thereafter to kick off one of the greatest heel runs in WWE history.

Vince McMahon is doing everything he can to build Reigns up as a major villain, and his recent feuds have added to his growing legacy. Reigns has defeated the likes of Kevin Owens, Daniel Bryan, and WWE Hall of Famer Edge in his quest to stay on top of the food chain.

Reigns pinned both Bryan and Edge in the main event of WrestleMania 37 to retain his Universal title, and he'll aim to put Rey Mysterio down in a Hell in a Cell match in a few days.

It's clear as day that Vince McMahon has a lot of faith in Roman Reigns when it comes to carrying the company on his shoulders for a long period of time. "The Tribal Chief" has been called one of the most intriguing characters in recent memory, and his star power is only increasing with each passing day.

What are your thoughts on Roman Reigns' current WWE booking? Are you excited for a possible Roman Reigns vs The Rock outing somewhere down the line? Sound off in the comments below.

