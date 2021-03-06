Vince McMahon wants WrestleMania 37 to be bigger; planned match card to be changed - Reports

We're just over a month away from WrestleMania 37, and WWE has dropped several obvious hints of what the show's final match card would look like in a few weeks.

Several matches are rumored to make the final cut, but many changes are also expected to happen this week.

Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Vince McMahon decided this week that WrestleMania 37 needs to look bigger. The WWE boss called for the original ideas to be scrapped, and he asked for the team to come up with ways to involve everyone.

People within the company now expect changes to be made to the initial lineup in the coming few days.

Meltzer reported the following:

Vince McMahon decided this week that the show needs to be bigger and to blow up the original ideas and how else can we use everyone, so there people are expecting changes this coming week from the original lineup and direction.

The rumored WrestleMania 37 match card

The WrestleMania 37 card presently has two confirmed matches. Roman Reigns will defend the Universal Championship against Edge, while Sasha Banks will put her SmackDown Women's Championship on the line against Bianca Belair.

The Miz & Morrison are reportedly scheduled to take on Bad Bunny and Damian Priest in a celebrity tag team match. Meltzer also added that Randy Orton and The Fiend could have a 'wacky gimmick match.'

Based on what happened on the most recent episode of RAW, WWE also seems to be heading for a RAW Women's Championship match between Asuka and Charlotte Flair.

Another storyline on the Red brand is building up towards a potential singles match between Braun Strowman and Shane McMahon. Bobby Lashley recently won his first WWE Championship, and the ideal WrestleMania match for him would be to defend the title against Drew McIntyre.

However, Vince McMahon wants to make WrestleMania 37 bigger, which could mean adding more star power. Don't be surprised to see a few alterations, additions, and possible shockers on the road to WrestleMania 37.

What are your predictions for the Show of Shows?