[WATCH] Veteran appears to break character on WWE RAW to aid Dominik Mysterio 

Dominik Mysterio will collide with his father, Rey Mysterio, this weekend at WrestleMania 39. Ahead of the high-profile show, the two were part of another segment on WWE RAW.

After Dominik claimed he wished that Eddie Guerrero was his father and that Rey Mysterio never existed, his father went on to face Damian Priest. Dominik's involvement in the match forced a disqualification finish, and The Judgment Day members then assaulted Rey.

Legado Del Fantasma invaded WWE RAW to help Mysterio, but in the video below, Mysterio can be seen giving orders to his son as they make their way to the ring.

Rey was likely calling the spot and asking Dominik to wait in the ring until the last minute so the two teams didn't meet on the ramp.

That being said, it doesn't make sense for the masked legend to help his son, given their recent interactions. This could also imply that Dominik still needs a helping hand when on TV.

Dominik Mysterio is the odds-on favorite to defeat his father following their altercation this week on WWE RAW

Dominik and Rey will cross paths again at The Show of Shows after months of buildup, and it appears that the younger Mysterio is the favorite to walk out victorious.

Rey could have Legado Del Fantasma as his backup, while Dominik will likely call on The Judgment Day. But if betting odds are to be believed, he is a -150 favorite against Rey's +110.

Rey will go into the WWE Hall of Fame the night before WrestleMania following his illustrious career in the business. He could be set to put his son over on The Grandest Stage of Them All before eventually bowing out of the company.

