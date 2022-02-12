We might see WWE ads during the Super Bowl - Reports

If you plan on watching this Sunday's Super Bowl LVI, be prepared to see some WWE ads. Vince McMahon is reportedly planning to run some commercials for WrestleMania during the NFL Championship game.

According to PWMania, The company plans to air "multiple" WrestleMania ads during the game. This is based on internal communications where the company informed their employees to expect to see ads for the "Show of Shows" during NFL's "Big Game."

As reported, there's no word on the content of the ads, whether they'll be released early online like many Super Bowl ads these days or wait until the actual game.

Interestingly, Sunday's Super Bowl will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, the same venue for WrestleMania 39 next year.

WWE is no stranger to Super Bowl commercials

This won't be the first time Vince McMahon's company has promoted itself during the Super Bowl. In fact, in 1998, during Super Bowl XXXIII, WWE featured one of the most notorious ads in the history of the game.

World Wrestling Entertainment was undoubtedly a different company then - heck, they had a different name - so the odds are that if they're running an ad during the game this year, it'll be a lot tamer than what we saw back in the late 1990s.

This won't be the only WWE-adjacent ad to run during the Super Bowl this year. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's upcoming film based on the DC Comics anti-hero Black Adam will open the show. A Nissan automobile ad featuring another wrestling legend turned movie star, Dave Bautista will also air.

What about you guys? Are you going to watch the Super Bowl this Sunday? And are you more excited about the game or the commercials? Let us know in the comments section down below.

(And on behalf of a number of us Sportskeeda writers, Go Bengals!)

