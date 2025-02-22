What The Rock will really do on WWE SmackDown now clear; huge confrontation - Reports

The Rock is back on WWE SmackDown this week to interact with the fans. Now, it has been revealed that he will have a face-to-face interaction with a huge rival on the show tonight.

Ad

The People's Champion has been clear about his comeback, saying that he will have a lot to say when he returns to SmackDown. Triple H has also reacted by saying that there's no telling what happens when The Final Boss is on the show and that everything can change at a moment's notice. Now that the star is returning, two matches have been reportedly canceled also to make room for the appearance, with the show being re-forged around him.

Ad

Trending

Now, as per a report by WrestleVotes, he's going to have an interaction with Cody Rhodes. The two of them had seemingly made things right between themselves on the debut episode of RAW on Netflix. Now though, that status may change again. Given that the winner of the Men's Elimination Chamber Match is supposed to face The American Nightmare at WrestleMania 41, it will be interesting to see what The Final Boss has to say.

Ad

"I’m told there will be direct interaction between The Rock & WWE Champion Cody Rhodes tonight on #SmackDown," stated the report.

Expand Tweet

Should The Rock say that he will face Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 for the title, it will change everything and could leave the Elimination Chamber Match counting for very little at the upcoming premium live event on March 1.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Major rumor about recently released stars HERE