What The Rock will really do on WWE SmackDown now clear; huge confrontation - Reports

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Feb 22, 2025 00:38 GMT
The star is back (Credit: WWE.com)
The Rock returns to SmackDown tonight! [Image credits: WWE.com]

The Rock is back on WWE SmackDown this week to interact with the fans. Now, it has been revealed that he will have a face-to-face interaction with a huge rival on the show tonight.

The People's Champion has been clear about his comeback, saying that he will have a lot to say when he returns to SmackDown. Triple H has also reacted by saying that there's no telling what happens when The Final Boss is on the show and that everything can change at a moment's notice. Now that the star is returning, two matches have been reportedly canceled also to make room for the appearance, with the show being re-forged around him.

Now, as per a report by WrestleVotes, he's going to have an interaction with Cody Rhodes. The two of them had seemingly made things right between themselves on the debut episode of RAW on Netflix. Now though, that status may change again. Given that the winner of the Men's Elimination Chamber Match is supposed to face The American Nightmare at WrestleMania 41, it will be interesting to see what The Final Boss has to say.

"I’m told there will be direct interaction between The Rock & WWE Champion Cody Rhodes tonight on #SmackDown," stated the report.

Should The Rock say that he will face Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 for the title, it will change everything and could leave the Elimination Chamber Match counting for very little at the upcoming premium live event on March 1.

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
