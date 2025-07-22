When WWE put Brock Lesnar on banned list revealed - Reports

It seems there's only one way Brock Lesnar could make his way back to WWE, per Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio. He reports that WWE and Triple H will bring The Beast Incarnate back immediately if the lawyers give the green light. He also revealed that Lesnar was added to WWE's banned list in early 2024.

Lesnar was legally implicated in former WWE employee Janel Grant's lawsuit against Vince McMahon, leaving many fans wondering if they had seen the last of him on TV. It's been almost two years since he made his final WWE appearance at SummerSlam 2023.

UFC legend Daniel Cormier recently said Lesnar is on WWE's banned list and is in a lot of trouble. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio has now commented on the situation and shared an interesting tidbit about Lesnar's possible WWE return:

"I mean, he's not allowed, and the lawyers won't let him do it. I don't know if there's anything ... I mean, people have been talking about it. But this has been the same thing since the Janel Grant lawsuit's been filed, as far as I know. It's up to the lawyers. If the lawyers say it's okay, they'll bring him in tomorrow. But obviously, their belief is he shouldn't be on their TV ... It's been that way for a year and a half. I mean, he was on the banned list from the ... when they took him out of the Royal Rumble. Last year's Royal Rumble, not this year's." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Brock Lesnar in the WWE Hall of Fame?

Brock Lesnar has made it clear that he doesn't care about getting into the WWE Hall of Fame. On the road to WrestleMania 38 in 2022, Lesnar appeared on The Pat McAfee Show and said he doesn't "give a f**k" if he's in the WWE Hall of Fame or not.

Brock Lesnar has had a legendary career and will likely go down as one of the most dominant stars in WWE history. He is a veteran of the squared circle and still boasts a massive fan following among the WWE Universe.

