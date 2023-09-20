Where is Rhea Ripley? Reported reason for her WWE absence

Current Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley was not present on this past Monday's episode of WWE RAW. She was last seen when she successfully defended her title against Raquel Rodriguez in the main event last week.

During the match, Nia Jax made a shocking return to the company and attacked Rodriguez before laying out The Eradicator in the ring after she retained the title. It was revealed on the red brand this week that both superstars were injured by The Irresistible Force. WWE announced that Rhea Ripley suffered a bruised rib while Raquel suffered whiplash from the post-match attack.

According to Fightful Select, the real reason why The Judgment Day member was not on RAW this week was because she was back home in Australia and had planned time off. She was spotted with her fiancé, Buddy Matthews, at a rugby game last week.

When will Rhea Ripley be back on WWE television?

While Mami was not present on RAW this week, the rest of The Judgment Day were, including her on-screen boyfriend Dominik Mysterio. The NXT North American Champion had a match against Cody Rhodes on the show, which he lost.

Before the bout began, Dirty Dom stated that Rhea Ripley was not around because she was injured by Nia Jax but would be back next week. When the Women's World Champion returns, she could enter in a new feud with The Irresistible Force, who would be portrayed as a threat to her title run.

Ripley has been on a dominant run in the company, and she has defeated everyone that has stood in her path. It would be interesting to see how she will handle Nia Jax and whether the latter will be her next challenger for the title.

