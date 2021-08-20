Which match could be shorter than Goldberg vs. Bobby Lashley at SummerSlam - Reports

Bobby Lashley will put his WWE Championship on the line against Goldberg at SummerSlam. A new report suggests that while this title bout will be a fairly quick one, it won't be the shortest match on the card.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has noted that the match will likely be brief, but the bout between Alexa Bliss and Eva Marie might get even less time on the SummerSlam card.

Eva Marie and Alexa Bliss have been butting heads on RAW for the past few weeks, and they will finally face each other at SummerSlam. Given Eva Marie's in-ring skills, the match will probably short, and it will put more focus on the story aspect rather than in-ring work.

Meltzer also noted that, like most of Goldberg's matches, his SummerSlam bout against WWE Champion Bobby Lashley will be no different. The two men will collide in a heavyweight battle that will not last very long.

''Goldberg vs. Lashley pretty much having to be short, and Bliss vs. Eva having to be shorter than short and has to be mostly gimmick stuff," wrote Meltzer. "It will be interesting to see the crowd reaction to the match because it has been pushed on television, but on paper it doesn’t look like a good match.''

Will Goldberg be able to beat Bobby Lashley at SummerSlam?

Goldberg and Bobby Lashley are both powerhouse performers, and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top at SummerSlam. Given Lashley's impressive reign, it'd be surprising to see him lose the title to a part-time star like Goldberg. However, given the fact that the former WCW Champion lost his most recent match back at WWE Royal Rumble, he might get a win this time.

While the buzz is high for Goldberg vs Lashley, the same cannot be said for Bliss vs Marie. The match will most likely serve as a filler match.

Do you think Bobby Lashley will walk out of SummerSlam as the WWE Champion? Tell us below!

Edited by Colin Tessier