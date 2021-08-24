Reason why Kofi Kingston was absent from WWE SummerSlam 2021; Original role at the show revealed - Reports

Former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston reportedly did not appear at this year's SummerSlam pay-per-view because he wasn't cleared to wrestle.

As per PWInsider, The New Day member was absent from SummerSlam and RAW this week because WWE didn't clear him to perform. Kofi Kingston was a part of the Pure Life Purified Water segment with Xavier Woods at SummerSlam.

"For those asking about Kofi Kingston disappearing from WWE TV and not being part of Summerslam or Raw, PWInsider.com has been told by multiple sources that he is not currently cleared to perform. Kingston was originally slated to be part of the promotional segment pushing the Pure Life Purified Water brand with Xavier, dressed as another member of the NWO, but obviously that did not happen. He was not on the road this weekend."

At SummerSlam, Xavier Woods was in a segment to promote Pure Life Purified Water, cosplaying WWE Hall of Famer, and nWo member Scott Hall/Razor Ramon.

Kofi Kingston was reportedly set to play another nWo member as part of the segment which also featured former Tag Team Champions, The Miz and John Morrison.

The New Day at WWE SummerSlam 2021

SummerSlam 2021 kicked off with a match featuring one New Day member, Big E. The men's Money in the Bank holder defeated Baron Corbin in a singles match at the show to regain the MITB briefcase.

Xavier Woods' segment with The Miz and Morrison happened just before the WWE Championship match between Bobby Lashley and Goldberg.

Woods faced The Miz on the RAW after SummerSlam, defeating the two-time WWE Champion. After the loss, The A-Lister attacked his partner Morrison and landed a Skull Crushing Finale on him to end their partnership. The two had been bickering on RAW, ultimately leading to The Miz turning on his partner.

The Miz has finally turned on Morrison #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/Ipvy6r8coi — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) August 24, 2021

