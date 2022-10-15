Reason why WWE added Zelina Vega to Legado Del Fantasma - Reports

According to a new report, the real reason as to why WWE decided to add Zelina Vega by replacing Elektra Lopez from Legado Del Fantasma has been revealed.

During the Pandemic Era, Santos Escobar rose to prominence as he won the WWE NXT Cruiserweight Championship. He created Legado Del Fantasma alongside Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde to rule the division and the brand.

After years of working in NXT, Santos Escobar faced one of his biggest challenges when went up against Tony D'Angelo. After losing to Tony, the two families united but Escobar was not on board with D'Angelo's leadership. Last month, he lost a Loser Leaves NXT match and made his way to the main roster.

#SmackDown Legado Del Fantasma has arrived on SmackDown and they are rocking with Zelina Vega! Legado Del Fantasma has arrived on SmackDown and they are rocking with Zelina Vega!🔥 🔥 🔥#SmackDown https://t.co/ImGgAg5xNe

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), Dave Meltzer reported that WWE had originally planned on keeping Elektra Lopez as a part of the stable when they moved to SmackDown. Lopez was also scheduled to fly to Worcester, where the stable made its debut on the blue brand.

Instead, WWE decided to go with Zelina Vega as they had plans for both factions to go up against each other, including B-Fab. They wanted Vega to wrestle B-Fab at some point as she would be a better opponent than Lopez which why was removed from the group.

Zelina Vega helped Legado Del Fantasma to get their first main roster win

Last year, Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, Ashante "Thee" Adonis, Top Dolla, and B-Fab founded Hit Row. They were quickly moved up to the main roster but were never utilized. By the end of the year, the team was released from the company.

The new regime rehired 3/4th of the original stable as Scott had signed and was working under AEW. The team rejoined SmackDown in August 2022 and began stacking up some wins in the tag team division.

Last week, a debuting Legado Del Fantasma appeared on SmackDown with Zelina Vega and attacked the stable. On the latest edition of SmackDown, Hit Row faced LDF in a tag team match.

A distraction caused by Santos Escobar and Zelina Vega allowed the members of the stable to defeat Hit Row for the win. It will be interesting to see how the rivalry between the two stables unfolds.

