Worrying update on Asuka's WWE future - Reports

WWE is heading towards its biggest event of the year, and a new report sheds light on Asuka's in-ring status and immediate future as a performer in the Stamford-based promotion.

Asuka is a future Hall of Famer and has been a trailblazer in the women's division since she set foot inside the Performance Centre. The Empress of Tomorrow has multiple accolades under her belt, but hasn't performed inside the squared circle for quite a while, and there might be some concern regarding the veteran's future.

Sean Ross Sapp on Fightful Select was asked a question regarding The Empress of Tomorrow's future. The wrestling insider revealed he had last heard about Asuka when a pitch was made for her to have a WrestleMania match. However, that hasn't taken shape, and the veteran's name has not been brought up by the creative team after their last pitch.

Moreover, the wrestling insider stated there was no indication either on whether she was cleared to return to in-ring competition yet. The worrying update suggests that Asuka is most likely going to miss WrestleMania 41, and there's no news on when she might return to WWE.

When did Asuka last appear for WWE?

In 2023, Asuka turned heel and targeted Bianca Belair on Friday Night SmackDown. Later, she captured the RAW Women's Championship, which was re-branded to the WWE Women's Championship following Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia.

Eventually, she lost the title to The EST, but continued her feud. By the end of the year, she joined Damage CTRL when Kairi Sane returned to the Stamford-based promotion and aligned with IYO SKY. Later, she re-formed The Kabuki Warriors with The Pirate Princess and captured the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

The duo entered WrestleMania XL as tag champions and with stablemate Dakota Kai lost a Six-Woman Tag Team Match to the big three, aka Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, and Naomi. After the event, Belair and Cargill set their eyes on the tag titles and won them from the villainous duo at Backlash: France.

After this match in May 2024, Asuka went on a hiatus after she got injured, and there's still no update on when she'll return to in-ring competition.

