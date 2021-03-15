WrestleMania 37 to not feature 3 major stars - Report

We are less than four weeks away from WWE's biggest show of the year as WrestleMania 37 is set to take place across two nights on April 10 and April 11, 2021, at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The show will feature the return of live fans, but they might not get to witness some of the biggest stars in action.

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, several major stars including Goldberg, The Undertaker, and Brock Lesnar will not be a part of WrestleMania 37.

“No Goldberg, no Undertaker, no Lesnar. So, you’ve taken some of the biggest attractions off and Edge does not replace them.”

Other than these three, WrestleMania 37 will reportedly also not feature John Cena, Becky Lynch, and Ronda Rousey. The absence of multiple massive names could hurt the pay-per-view as fans would have loved to see all of them in action.

The current match card for WrestleMania 37

WrestleMania 37 is less than a month away, yet the match card of the pay-per-view is pretty much up in the air. So far, only two matches have officially been announced.

The 2021 men's Royal Rumble winner Edge is set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 37. That could change based upon the result of the Universal title match at Fastlane 2021 between Reigns and Daniel Bryan.

The second announced match will see the 2021 women's Royal Rumble winner Bianca Belair challenge SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks for her title.

Other than these two, it is expected that Randy Orton will face "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt at The Show of Shows. Also, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley might defend his title against Drew McIntyre. Another match that is being teased on Monday Night RAW recently for WrestleMania 37 is that between Braun Strowman and Shane McMahon.

