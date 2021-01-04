WrestleMania 37 opponent for Goldberg possibly revealed

Goldberg was last seen in action at WWE WrestleMania 36, where he lost the Universal Championship to Braun Strowman. Interestingly, Strowman was not the original opponent planned for Goldberg at the Show of Shows. Roman Reigns was supposed to challenge Goldberg for the Universal Championship but backed out due to health concerns arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tables have now turned as Roman Reigns is currently the reigning Universal Champion after returning to WWE in the summer. Meanwhile, Goldberg has not appeared on WWE TV since losing his title at WrestleMania, though he has been pretty vocal about wanting to face Reigns when he returns.

As per WON (via CSS), we could finally get the much-awaited match between Goldberg and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 37 this year.

The Observer notes that right now it’s looking like Daniel Bryan or Goldberg are the most likely opponents for Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 37.

They also suggest that if Goldberg does not face The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania, it will most likely be Daniel Bryan who will go one on one against the Universal Champion.

The reason why Goldberg could be facing Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns and Goldberg

Dave Meltzer of WON noted that while Daniel Bryan would be the better choice in terms of in-ring action, Goldberg will help generate mainstream interest in the show.

Right now it would look like Bryan and Goldberg would be the top contenders for the Reigns match at Mania. Bryan gives you the better match and Goldberg gives him the more mainstream interest which is kind of sad when you bring in a guy whose prime year would be 23 years earlier instead of having a series of challenges ready that people should care about more because of being current.

Last year, the buildup for Reigns vs. Goldberg was constructed around their similar moveset and careers. Both men have been projected as powerhouses and have a record of dismantling their opponents in short periods of time.

Would you like to see Roman Reigns face Goldberg or Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania? Tell us below!