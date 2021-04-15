WrestleMania 38 still set to be a single-night event - Report

WrestleMania 38 is reportedly still scheduled to be a single-night event.

According to a recent tweet from the WrestleVotes Twitter account - who regularly post news, rumors, leaks, and updates from the world of professional wrestling - plans are still in place for only one night of wrestling action, on April 3rd, 2022.

There are many in the wrestling community and the online wrestling world who believed WrestleMania 38 would be a two-night event following suit with the previous two WrestleMania events - 36 and 37. However, as it stands, this appears not to be the case.

Here is the tweet WrestleVotes posted on its official account:

"Now that the weekend is behind us, nearly everyone I’ve spoke to regarding WrestleMania had positive things to say. Aside from the weather, everything went smooth. The 2 day event was viewed as a success, but plans still remain for 1 single night next year in Dallas."

If WrestleMania 38 is set to return to the original format, it will be the first time since WrestleMania 35 that the event will take place entirely over a single night.

WrestleMania 36 and 37 were both a success

Despite the rumor regarding WrestleMania 38, both WrestleMania 36 and 37 - which were held over two nights instead of one - were considered successes for WWE.

The new two-night format pleased many fans, with some highlighting the fact it gives more WWE talent the chance to shine on The Grandest Stage of them All. The format could also be seen as a positive from a commercial standpoint, given it draws more attention, and potentially more fans, to the Showcase of the Immortals.

But there is still plenty of time between now and WrestleMania 38. There may be another U-turn and WWE could opt to maintain their new two-night structure.

Would you prefer WrestleMania to remain a two-night event? Let us know in the comments section below.