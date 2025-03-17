Wrestler arrested after sudden naked machete incident - Reports

A wrestler has been arrested for threatening an IRS officer and later appearing naked elsewhere with a machete and threatening others. The report broke recently.

In an arrest report from the Cherry Hill Courier Post, it was revealed that wrestler Charles Hutton appeared at a New Jersey IRS office in February, shouting actual threats.

Since then, in a separate incident, he also appeared and waved a machete in the parking lot of a convenience store, after which he removed his clothes.

The report stated that employees at the Colwick Business Park fled their offices on February 11, when Charles Hutton allegedly showed up with a backpack and wearing a mask. The Cherry Hill Police stated that their dogs had found no weapons.

He was charged with terrorist threats for the incident at the IRS office, along with one count of harassment, on February 10.

Then, on March 3, Cumberland Crime Watch reported that the record showed the wrestler showed up at the Sheetz convenience store with a machete, according to Lower Allen, Pennsylvania police. The witnesses said that he had stabbed the ground and charged customers while he was yelling and taking off whatever clothes he was wearing. He then also stabbed a work van, causing damage. He was disarmed by a good Samaritan, after which he fled.

The police reported that the machete found in the trash can matched a picture of Hutton’s from his Instagram account, where he was holding the weapon in his mouth. His identity was confirmed with the help of witnesses and his driver’s license, and he was arrested on March 7.

The wrestler has reportedly been charged with simple assault by physical menace, disorderly conduct, harassment, and criminal mischief.

