Wrestler suffers broken rib in the main event of major wrestling show; future shows in doubt - Reports

Wrestling can be very dangerous, as has been seen recently with multiple stars suffering injuries. At New Japan Pro-Wrestling's main event in Washington DC, Hiroshi Tanahashi suffered broken ribs, and as a result, there's doubt about his future.

Hiroshi Tanahashi teamed up with Kazuchika Okada at the NJPW Capitol Collision show on April 15. Unfortunately, during the match, he suffered a serious injury and broke his ribs. NJPW confirmed that he had indeed suffered an injury.

He was pulled from the NJPW main event at the Philadelphia show as a result of his injury. The main event was changed to Aussie Open, defending their newly won tag team titles against Lio Rush and Tomohiro Ishii. Despite the injury, Tanahashi appeared at a meet and greet.

The winner of the match between Lance Archer and Fred Rosser tonight is expected to face the winner of the bout between Will Ospreay and Tanahashi. The victor in that bout will determine the contender for Kenny Omega's United States Title. However, according to the report from Dave Meltzer, this will only happen if Tanahashi is okay to compete after his broken rib.

If he is not, this could change the wrestling show that's planned for Long Beach, and NJPW could be forced to take another look at their plans.

We at Sportskeeda wish Hiroshi Tanahashi a swift recovery from his injuries.

