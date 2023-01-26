WWE management reportedly has no faith in current roster after Hall of Famer was pitched to main event WrestleMania 39 

With WrestleMania 39 fast approaching recent reports have suggested that WWE higher-ups have no confidence in their current stars as viable main eventers that can transcend with a mainstream audience.

Earlier this week, a report came out stating that WWE pitched a huge sum of money to Stone Cold Steve Austin to take on Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal title at WrestleMania.

A further report from Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio has gone into more detail surrounding this rumor, indicating the reason why Austin was asked and if that means no full-time performers are big enough to main event the show of shows.

"But with Austin, obviously an inquiry was made to Austin so when I say they have no confidence, that’s a vote of no confidence right there. Given how business is doing, they should not have no confidence in these guys because their business is doing great. So why do you have to not have confidence in your modern guys to headline WrestleMania." H/T (Inside The Ropes)

Both Austin and Roman Reigns came out as the victors during the two mania main events last year. Stone Cold defeated Kevin Owens on Night 1, with The Tribal Chief then beating Brock Lesnar the next evening to become the Undisputed WWE Universal champion.

WWE Hall of Famer reacts to Roman Reigns potentially facing Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 39

Whilst a bout between two of the company's biggest-ever stars has not yet been confirmed, it has not stopped many both in and out of the business speculating on the potential dream match.

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently posted his desire to see the Texas Rattlesnake and The Head of The Table showdown at Mania this April in Los Angeles.

"Oh man! A big part of me would love to see this! And how they build towards it if it’s true. We should know soon," tweeted the Hall of Famer.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp



has all the details. There was a huge money offer to Stone Cold Steve Austin for a major match with Roman Reigns, made very quietly recently, Fightful Select has learned FightfulSelect.com has all the details. There was a huge money offer to Stone Cold Steve Austin for a major match with Roman Reigns, made very quietly recently, Fightful Select has learnedFightfulSelect.com has all the details. https://t.co/ahDEc9WdER

Both superstars are no strangers to the grandest stage of them all. Austin and Reigns have both been in the main event of the historic show 10 times.

Do you think Stone Cold Steve Austin will return to the ring at WrestleMania 39? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Check out 36 Amazing stats and facts from 36 years of the WWE Royal Rumble

Poll : 0 votes