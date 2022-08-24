Unfortunate update on the future of the WWE 24/7 Championship

The future of the WWE 24/7 Championship might look a lot different going forward under Triple H.

The 24/7 Championship hasn't been defended on Monday Night RAW or SmackDown since Triple H took over as head of creative last month. While the championship was seen with Dana Brooke on television, there have been no angles involving the title.

In an update from Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated that the title hasn't been dropped. It appears to only be used as comedic relief at WWE Live events as opposed to being featured on television as it has been in the past:

"At the RAW house shows, Dana Brooke worked them. The 24/7 Title was part of the shows during the live events in Kingston and London, Ontario," Dave Meltzer said. "The first night they had a 3-way for the title, with Nikki A.S.H., Tamina winning the title and Dana Brooke ends up with it again. On the next night, they even had the referee win the title. So they’re doing the same comedy championship at the house shows, just not on television. The title isn’t dropped, but it’s not any less goofy either." [H/T: Ringside News]

Speculation on Triple H and the WWE 24/7 division on weekly TV

The last month has seen many changes to RAW and SmackDown under Triple H's creative regime.

The current WWE product displays a greater focus on longer matches and connected storytelling that threads throughout the show. This product is a far cry from what we saw just a month ago.

Based on Triple H's lack of the 24/7 Championship on television over the last month, it appears that the future of the title could very much be in doubt.

What are your thoughts on the future of the WWE 24/7 Championship? Is this something you'd like to see Triple H eventually scrap altogether? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

