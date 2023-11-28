WWE After The Bell podcast set to end soon - Report

The well-known WWE podcast, After The Bell, reportedly posted its final episode earlier this month. According to a new report, the widely acclaimed show has come to an end.

According to Fightful Select, WWE has ended the podcast, with the show's November 10 episode seemingly serving as its unofficial final episode.

In 2019, WWE announced that commentator Corey Graves would host its first company-sponsored podcast, After The Bell. The show provided a solid mix of kayfabe and realism, where superstars from the past and present came to discuss stories and the current state of the business. In October 2022, fellow on-air talent Kevin Patrick joined as the show's official co-host.

Since its inception, the show has produced over 200 episodes and sports a 4.8 rating on Apple Podcasts. Guests have included some of the biggest superstars in the company, including Hall of Famers and current champions.

The latest episode featured Bobby Lashley, with Wade Barrett filling in for Graves. During the show's intro, co-host Kevin Patrick stated that Graves was "spending time with his beautiful wife and family."

As per the Fightful Select report, it's unclear whether ending the show was pre-planned or because Corey Graves recently became a father with his wife, former SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella.

Corey Graves and Carmella welcomed their son Dimitri into the WWE family earlier this month

On November 8, Carmella and Corey Graves announced the birth of their son Dimitri, much to the delight of fellow superstars and the WWE Universe as a whole.

The Princess of Staten Island documented her pregnancy journey from start to finish, sparing no details of the physical and emotional challenges she faced.

In her latest post on Instagram, Carmella discussed how last Christmas was an especially emotional time.

"[T]his time last year i was recovering from an ectopic pregnancy and my second miscarriage. i was in such a fog the entire holiday season and hiding my depression behind a fake smile. all i wanted was my rainbow baby. this year i get to kiss these perfect little toes by my tree! 🥹🥹🥹 to all the mamas out there feeling like I did last year, don’t give up hope. you WILL get your rainbow," said Carmella

On behalf of everyone at Sportskeeda, we congratulate Corey Graves and Carmella on the birth of their son, Dimitri, and wish good health to all.

Are you sad to see WWE end After The Bell? What was your favorite episode of the show? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!