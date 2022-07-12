WWE allegedly banning multiple signs at RAW

The WWE Universe has never shied away from voicing their opinions and thoughts on the company.

Basis a report by the Wall Street Journal, the former CEO of the company Vince McMahon is under the microscope to pay $12 million in 'hush-money' to four different women to cover up affairs he had with former WWE employees.

Brock Lesnar kicked off the latest edition of RAW. He addressed fans that he would dethrone Roman Reigns at SummerSlam. He was then interrupted by Paul Heyman and Theory. The Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis) attempted to assault The Beast, countering the viciousness outside the ring.

At the commencement of the latest edition of RAW in Texas, a fan shared a tweet with an image of a few posters folded up into the corner. Fans highlighted that the McMahon-led company was not permitting the audience to carry signs into the venue.

Jerry Massey @JerryMassey

CC: Hearing #WWE is not letting signs in for #WWE RAW tonight. Times have changed. I remember going to shows back in the day and the arenas were full of signs. They really added to the atmosphere. Tonight, every sign has been confiscated so far. Here's a sample.CC: @davemeltzerWON Hearing #WWE is not letting signs in for #WWERAW tonight. Times have changed. I remember going to shows back in the day and the arenas were full of signs. They really added to the atmosphere. Tonight, every sign has been confiscated so far. Here's a sample. CC: @davemeltzerWON https://t.co/1N4aVVFc1f

How did Twitter react to WWE's reported new rule for attendees on RAW?

The wrestling world was quick to notice the signs and posters that fans had carried for the show as it began to air. They have always been vocal and addressed their concerns on social media.

Some fans pointed out that signs and posters were still being allowed into the premise:

Another fan responded sarcastically that there was nothing worse than trying to watch the show and only seeing signs everywhere:

Tyler Mills @TyMills1104 @JerryMassey @davemeltzerWON Good. Nothing worse than trying to see the show and only being able to see signs @JerryMassey @davemeltzerWON Good. Nothing worse than trying to see the show and only being able to see signs

One Twitter user cited the fansigns shown during Monday-night RAW, adding more to the atmosphere of the show:

JPMessiah @jp_messiah2022 @JerryMassey @davemeltzerWON I would have loved to have seen 7.5 Million signs in the arena. Signs add to the atmosphere of a live event. @JerryMassey @davemeltzerWON I would have loved to have seen 7.5 Million signs in the arena. Signs add to the atmosphere of a live event.

Another fan shared a snapshot highlighting that signs were permissible for the event:

Alex Blanning @alex_blanning @JerryMassey @davemeltzerWON But yet I see people have signs during the video bumper they do before the show @JerryMassey @davemeltzerWON But yet I see people have signs during the video bumper they do before the show https://t.co/UCxxnsK3q0

On the latest episode of the Red brand, Bianca Belair and Carmela are set to face each other in a rematch for the RAW Women's Championship. The Judgment Day and The Mysterios also clashed in on the first match of the show.

