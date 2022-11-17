WWE allegedly has no interest in bringing back popular tag team under Triple H's regime

In recent times, Triple H has hired several of his former NXT alumni who were released by the company under the former regime. According to a new report, WWE allegedly has no interest in bringing back Big Cass and Enzo Amore to WWE.

Triple H rebranded NXT from a soap opera reality show to one of the best-structured wrestling shows of recent times over the past few years. Hunter put all his hours into making Black and Gold a household name and created several superstars and teams in the process.

After Vince McMahon's retirement, Triple H became the Chief Content Officer and began working on the main roster. According to Ringside News, WWE is not interested in bringing back Enzo Amore and Big Cass, who became popular in NXT. Here's what they had to say:

“I don’t know of any interest in Enzo and Cass. That being said, not every Superstar who was popular from Triple H’s incarnation of NXT is coming back." (H/T - Ringside News)

It will be interesting to see if the duo ever reunites and returns to WWE for one last run.

What did Enzo Amore and Big Cass do after leaving Triple H's NXT?

In 2016, Enzo Amore and Big Cass left NXT for the main roster, where they got assigned to Monday Night RAW. The duo spent the year in the tag team division and got several opportunities at the RAW Tag Team Championships.

In 2017, Amore and Cass broke their partnership after Big Cass turned on his partner. For a while, Amore teamed up with The Big Show, who helped him fight Cass and lost at SummerSlam 2017 in a Shark Cage match.

After Cass was injured, Amore was sent to 205 Live, where he defeated Neville to win the Cruiserweight Championship. By the end of the year, he was released from the company due to several allegations and vacated the title.

In 2018, Cass returned from injury and moved to SmackDown, where he feuded with Daniel Bryan and lost. After his second match with Bryan at Money in the Bank, he was also released from the company due to personal reasons.

