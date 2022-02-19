WWE announcement spoils the outcome of Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber - Reports

Roman Reigns will defend his Universal Championship against Goldberg in Saudi Arabia tomorrow afternoon, but it appears that the outcome of the match could have already been leaked.

It was revealed on Twitter that the company plans to have Roman Reigns take on Drew McIntyre in a dark match on SmackDown in Brooklyn on March 25th, just one week before WrestleMania.

Several accounts have tweeted out that the match is set to take place as the local main event of the show. If this is the case, Goldberg will not be the man to dethrone Reigns at Elimination Chamber.

This weekend's match is Goldberg's final bout on his current contract, and the star is yet to sign a new deal.

Could WWE build towards Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Brock Lensar at WrestleMania 38?

Brock Lesnar will be challenging Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania, but could WWE add another star to the match?

Last year Edge's shot at Reigns became a triple threat when Daniel Bryan was added to the mix, and the company could be planning the same again. The recent advertisements for Drew McIntyre taking on Reigns throughout March at live events could hint that the star is being pushed back into the main event picture.

McIntyre will take on Madcap Moss in a Falls Count Anywhere match in Saudi Arabia this weekend. The outcome could mark the end of his rivalry with Moss.

This would allow McIntyre to step back into the main event picture in time for WrestleMania. His inclusion makes sense, given that he is the only man in WWE who is undefeated against Brock Lesnar.

