WWE announces an important new work policy during a meeting with all employees 

As reported by PWInsider, WWE organized a virtual 'all hands on deck' town hall meeting for all its employees earlier today in the morning.

The meeting featured Stephanie McMahon, WWE President and Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan, Sarah Cummins (Senior Vice President, Consumer Products), and the company's new CFO Kristina Salen. Several other WWE officials joined the town hall meeting, during which the WWE announced a new work policy for its employees.

WWE's new work policy

The biggest takeaway from the meeting was about WWE instituting a new work policy. As per the policy, the employees would have the option to work from home, depending on their role in the company. The flexible work policy would allow the employees to work from home or the office. It was also added that the employees would not be required to come back full-time to the office.

WWE is still focused on moving base to its new headquarters in Stamford; however, the entire process has been delayed due to several reasons.

The plan is to move the operations to the new HQ, which is expected to be much bigger than its predecessor.

WWE CFO Kristina Salen also revealed that she would organize presentations about WWE's quarterly earnings call. The presentations would be done to facilitate direct communications between the management and the employees. Kristina Salen's presentations would happen after WWE's earnings call.

The town hall meeting also had a Q&A session, and the topic of live events was discussed. It was noted that the company has no timeline regarding when they could resume conducting house shows again. The COVID-19 situation was obviously the reason behind the uncertainty regarding the return of live events.

Questions were also directed towards Kristina Salen and Nick Khan about what led to them joining WWE.

The meeting was quite positive as the WWE higher-ups expressed their gratitude towards the employees for their hard work. WWE highlighted the importance of improving the communications amongst all departments, which would give everyone a clear picture of how WWE is faring.

The town hall meeting was a success, and it should help improve the WWE workforce's morale.