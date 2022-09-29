WWE appear to make another change to Gunther's ring name 

Gunther could now be known as GUNTHER since WWE's write-up ahead of Extreme Rules shows his name in a different format.

WWE announced that Imperium would face The Brawling Brutes in a six-man "good old fashioned Donnybrook" match at next weekend's event on their Twitter page. This was then linked to the write-up, which showed that Gunther's name had slightly changed since it was now capitalized.

Gunther was known as WALTER ahead of January 2022 when he became another star who was forced to change his ring name following Vince McMahon's edict. He has since worked under the name Gunther and is now seen as one of WWE's hottest prospects.

WWE @WWE



At



ms.spr.ly/6012d8w28 At #ExtremeRules , The #BrawlingBrutes and #Imperium will look to rip each other apart in a Six-Man Tag Team Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match! 🚨👊🚨👊🚨At #ExtremeRules, The #BrawlingBrutes and #Imperium will look to rip each other apart in a Six-Man Tag Team Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match!ms.spr.ly/6012d8w28 https://t.co/2wbUVzppzc

It's unknown why WALTER was capitalized during his career in NXT and NXT UK or why his new name had to follow the same pattern.

As of writing, GUNTHER's WWE.com profile doesn't have his name in all caps, but we've previously learned of a few in-ring name changes through their website articles.

Gunther is currently feuding with Sheamus on WWE TV

While a six-man tag team match has been announced for Extreme Rules, Gunther and Sheamus will collide with the Intercontinental Championship on the line ahead of the show.

Gunther is undefeated since his move up to the main roster, so he won't only be putting his title on the line when he takes on Sheamus next Friday night.

The two men had already collided at Clash at the Castle earlier this month, where Gunther was able to leave with his titles, but Sheamus was still seen as a hometown hero and has since seen quite the boost in popularity.

Next Friday's match could be a turning point in both men's careers, but it's likely that their factions will play a role in the match and build into their six-man collision at Extreme Rules.

Do you think Gunther's name needed to be changed so that it was the same as WALTER? Have your say in the comments section below...

A wrestling legend is worried that CM Punk may make a major move against AEW. More details here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far