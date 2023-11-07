WWE appears to scrap popular stable name on RAW

This week's episode of WWE RAW saw The Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile sign their main roster contracts live on the show. The three stars were seemingly promoted last week when they answered The Alpha Academy's open challenge, but Adam Pearce went on to make their move to RAW official this week.

Ivy Nile has now become a formidable force in the Women's Division since she showed what she was capable of in the Women's Battle Royal, and The Creed Brothers are already on a winning streak.

Expand Tweet

Despite Nile heading to the ring with The Creed Brothers and the trio being seen together, there has been no mention of their stable name, which was Diamond Mine in NXT.

WWE could have opted to scrap this now that The Creed Brothers are set to be pushed as a team, and Ivy will enter the Women's Division.

Ivy Nile has entered a feud with Nia Jax following their issues on WWE RAW

This week on RAW, Ivy Nile was one of the women who helped to eliminate Nia Jax, which led to The Irresistible Force pulling her off the apron and eliminating her from the match from the outside.

Nile had already eliminated three women at this point and could have been a legitimate contender to win the match, so now she will have a bone to pick with Nia Jax. There are several women who picked up issues with Jax and Nile in the battle royal, and it appears that there are now a number of feuds heading torward Survivor Series.

The Creed Brothers are undefeated on WWE RAW and are expected to become legitimate contenders in the Tag Team Division.

Do you think The Diamond Mine should be used on RAW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

New member in the Judgment Day? She claims she's obsessed with Rhea! More details here