WWE apply for new Riddle related trademark - reports

WWE have filed a new trademark for Matt Riddle. They have applied for 'BroDown' to be used for entertainment services.

Applying for trademarks is nothing new in WWE, and they do it almost every month. The company tries to register all the things they use, including names and moves used in the ring.

Riddle's "brodown" is the latest one applied by WWE, and they are very likely to get it done. The application was submitted on August 31st, as per reports by WrestlingNews and WrestleTalk. The description for the trademark reads:

"BRODOWN™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment."

Riddle is currently the RAW tag-team champion along with Randy Orton, and it looks like they could be switching brands soon. The hashtag "#brodown" was used by Riddle when he was making his SmackDown debut.

Backstage heat for WWE's Riddle

While Riddle is the RAW tag-team champion, he does have some backstage heat for a recent interview of his. The former NXT star took shots at Roman Reigns while speaking with Bleacher Report, and WWE are not happy with it.

Riddle claimed he could take Roman Reigns in a real fight, and the WWE Universal Champion would not move a needle.

Reports suggest the backstage heat for Riddle is real, but it is nothing new for the WWE star. He has been in a similar situation before because of his comments on Brock Lesnar and Goldberg.

