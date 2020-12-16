The WWE has the deepest roster in the world, with a plethora of talent competing across the company's three brands. Given the rosters' depth, it's only apparent that many talented Superstars miss out on the opportunity to get a fair shot in the main event or upper mid-card scene.

It seems like the WWE is also making concerted efforts to identify the underutilized talents that deserve more chances.

WrestleVotes reports that a group of writers were asked to make a list of underutilized talents they think could shine if given a notable opportunity.

While the lists had many names, five Superstars were almost on every list. The five names are Cesaro, Angel Garza, Chad Gable, Peyton Royce, and Carmella.

Here's what WrestleVotes reported:

Recently a group of writers were asked to make a list of underutilized talents they felt could shine if given the proper opportunity. Those lists ranged wide, but nearly ALL of them included: Cesaro, Angel Garza, Chad Gable, Carmella & Peyton Royce. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) December 15, 2020

WWE's plans for the five Superstars mentioned in the lists

Cesaro being featured on the list would bring a smile to the faces of several fans. The Swiss Cyborg is inarguably one of the best in-ring workers in the company, and there have been calls for him to get a push for many years.

Barring his brief alliance with Paul Heyman, Cesaro has never been pushed like a top-tier WWE Superstar, and he has made a niche for himself in WWE's tag team division over the years.

WWE does have some creative plans for Angel Garza as the former Cruiserweight Champion has kickstarted a mystery woman angle on RAW.

Carmella is also receiving a big push on SmackDown with a new gimmick, and she is currently scheduled to face Sasha Banks for the SD Women's Championship at TLC.

Chad Gable has been given a new creative direction on SmackDown, and his partnership with Otis is much better than the 'Shorty G' experiment.

That leaves us with Peyton Royce, who was said to be in Vince McMahon's good books. The former Women's Tag Team Champion is a well-liked figure backstage, and her time to shine should come sooner rather than later.