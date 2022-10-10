WWE backstage reaction to Bray Wyatt's return at Extreme Rules - Reports

Bray Wyatt finally returned home to WWE last night at Extreme Rules.

Following the conclusion of the Fight Pit between Matt Riddle and Seth "Freakin" Rollins, Wyatt made his return to the company. He elicited one of the loudest reactions of the year from the WWE Universe in the process as Extreme Rules went off the air.

While it's clear that the WWE Universe loved the return, how did people within the company feel about Wyatt's return last night?

According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp (via Fightful Select), sources backstage within WWE stated that Wyatt's return was "very well received." The company is said to be very happy with the buzz the last few weeks of hints and QR codes have generated for the product. Making last night's return a "big night" feel for the company.

Based on last night's crowd reaction, it's clear that the payoff at the premium live event rewarded the diehards in the WWE Universe. Especially those who have been paying attention and deciphering every clue along the way.

Bray Wyatt reportedly has a good relationship with a new WWE recruit

Before Bray Wyatt's return at Extreme Rules, WWE had hired someone else for the company. They seemingly have a good relationship with the former Universal Champion.

WWE's new Director of Longterm Creative, Rob Fee, has been signed by the company and has a history with Marvel Comics and Disney.

Rob Fee was also involved with the horror movie genre in the past and pitched a Fiend movie to WWE that was reportedly well-received. But the film never ended up getting off the ground due to Wyatt's release.

With Wyatt and Fee now under the WWE umbrella, perhaps this movie could end up being made after all. Will it happen? Only time will tell.

