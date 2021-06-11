WWE is not bringing back former World Champion despite Bobby Lashley wanting to face him at SummerSlam - Reports

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley is set to face Drew McIntyre in a Hell in a Cell match at the upcoming pay-per-view. There is no word on who the company wants to win the match as of now, but the chances of The All Mighty walking out as WWE Champion are higher.

Bobby Lashley has gone on record to say that he wants to defend his WWE Championship against Brock Lesnar. Lashley said that he has been looking forward to a match against Lesnar ever since he returned to the company in 2018.

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there are no plans in WWE to have Brock Lesnar return for a match against Bobby Lashley at SummerSlam.

''There have been rumors about Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar but as of one week ago that was not happening, even though Lashley has wanted that match. Lesnar’s name was definitely talked about for the show by some but it was said that it doesn’t look like it will work out,'' said Dave Meltzer.

💯 Days as your #AllMighty @WWE Champion! Count ‘em by the hundreds going forward because this reign isn’t ending soon! pic.twitter.com/qwI0KHVTuC — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) June 10, 2021

Who could Bobby Lashley face at SummerSlam?

WWE is gearing up to make this year's SummerSlam a major spectacle. It is reported that some big names have been contacted to make their returns for The Biggest Party of the Summer. Unfortunately, it looks like The Beast Incarnate is not one of them.

If Lashley retains the WWE Championship at Hell in a Cell then the company will have to ensure that a new challenger is figured out for him. The feud between Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley has gone on long enough, and it is time that Lashley gets to prove his mettle against some other opponents.

If WWE is not planning to get Brock Lesnar back to face Bobby Lashley, who do you think would be the perfect opponent for The All Mighty?

