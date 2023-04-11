WWE is not bringing back popular stable - Reports

WWE has reportedly dropped the idea of bringing back The Hurt Business together.

Bobby Lashley and MVP's faction was one of the highlights of the company during the peak of the pandemic, back in 2020-21. The group garnered immense popularity among fans and had a bright future. Unfortunately, the group disbanded in what was an incredibly unpopular booking decision.

Several teases have been made in the recent past about the group's reunion. Unfortunately, it looks like The Hurt Business isn't coming back together. Here's what Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio said about the same:

“They have started it and totally dropped it. Yeah, I mean, we haven’t seen MVP around. We haven’t seen Cedric or Shelton around, nothing," Meltzer said. (H/T WrestlingNewsCo)

WWE was seemingly going to add a popular name to The Hurt Business

Earlier this year, there were talks about Triple H bringing back the faction and adding NXT Superstar Carmelo Hayes to it as well. Meltzer had the following to say about the discussion:

“It has been batted around the idea of Hayes in the Hurt Business with MVP, Benjamin, Alexander and Lashley. That was a discussion and not definite. But there has been talk of Hayes coming to the main roster.” (H/T WrestlingNewsCo)

Things have drastically changed since this report came out. Carmelo Hayes met Bron Breakker in the main event of NXT Stand & Deliver 2023 with the NXT title on the line. Hayes managed to beat Breakker after 16 minutes of intense back and forth to become the new NXT Champion. Judging by his current standing, it seems highly unlikely that he will make his way to the main roster any time soon.

What do you think? Do you miss The Hurt Business on TV? Would you like for WWE to bring them back together in the near future?

