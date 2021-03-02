WWE building up top SmackDown Superstar for a feud with Roman Reigns after WrestleMania 37 (Report)

Roman Reigns is set to defend the WWE Universal Championship against Edge at WrestleMania 37. But it seems as though WWE has already decided who The Tribal Chief will be feuding with once he is done with Edge. That Superstar is none other than the Swiss Cyborg, Cesaro.

Cesaro has been on a roll for the past few weeks and has managed to pick up some important wins against Superstars such as Daniel Bryan and Dolph Ziggler. The former US Champion also had a very strong showing in the Elimination Chamber match.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (via CSS) has stated that Cesaro is being pushed by WWE for a future feud with Roman Reigns. Cesaro is currently involved in a program with Seth Rollins, and a WrestleMania match between the two seems likely.

Speculation from Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer and others is WWE is building Cesaro as an opponent for Roman Reigns after WrestleMania 37.

Though it is unlikely that Cesaro will become the Universal Champion, it is good that WWE is finally putting their faith in Cesaro, who has been a loyal soldier throughout his tenure.

Can Cesaro finally become a main eventer and feud with Roman Reigns?

Cesaro

Cesaro has been with WWE for a long time but has never truly been able to break out as a singles Superstar. While The Swiss Superman has multiple Tag Team Championship reigns under his belt, he has only won one singles Championship throughout his tenure.

A feud and possible win over Seth Rollins could catapult Cesaro into the top card of SmackDown and a program with Roman Reigns would help him establish himself as a main event player.

Advertisement

I let you open my show, but you’re not going to close it. #Smackdown https://t.co/f5o0uAXkum — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) February 20, 2021

It will be interesting to see how Cesaro's career continues to shape and if WWE will be able to sustain his push this time.