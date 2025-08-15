WWE could buy major wrestling promotion - Reports

WWE could buy a major wrestling promotion, according to a recent report. The pro wrestling juggernaut acquired Mexican promotion Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide in April this year, and now could end up with another wrestling company under its umbrella.
According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), WWE has the option for a "certain length of time" to buy Total Nonstop Action (TNA).
The report also mentions that WWE has the right of first refusal to match any offers for TNA. Meltzer noted that the idea behind this is that if any party steps up to buy TNA, they will have to be "friendly" with WWE.
It is mentioned that anyone being hostile to WWE won't be able to buy TNA. This comes after rumors that former UFC owner Lorenzo Fertitta is interested in buying the promotion. As it stands, any possible deal will have to go through WWE, thanks to their right of first refusal.
Meltzer mentioned that the long-term goal from WWE is to ultimately place TNA as the number two wrestling company and push All Elite Wrestling (AEW) down the pecking order.
WWE and TNA have a working partnership
Earlier this year, WWE and TNA announced a multi-year partnership, with the Stamford-based company's Chief Content Officer, Triple H, lauding the move. This deal has allowed fresh opportunities for superstars from TNA and WWE's NXT.
Fans have seen the likes of Joe Hendry compete at WrestleMania, and several NXT stars have gone over to TNA as part of the agreement.
In fact, two of TNA's major titles are currently held by NXT stars. Trick Williams holds the TNA World Championship, while Jacy Jayne is a double champion, holding both the NXT Women's and TNA Knockouts World Championships.
WWE is also pushing for a TV deal for TNA that could see them compete against AEW.