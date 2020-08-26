WWE call-ups from NXT are reportedly working without new contracts 

Several Superstars have been called up to RAW and SmackDown from NXT since the WWE moved to the Performance Center. The company is already out of the PC, and Fightful has now revealed that many call-ups are reportedly working without new contracts.

The general belief has always been that moving up to the main roster gets the Superstars more money. There is undoubtedly a big difference between main roster money and NXT money.

It was noted in the Fightful report that several talents had not been given new contracts as they are working lighter schedules than they were in NXT.

When will WWE begin negoations regarding a new contract with the call-ups?

A highly-placed source in the company told Fightful that the talks regarding new contracts and monetary bumps would only be entertained once 'things return to normal.'

The report concluded that the WWE is currently unsure about how their live event schedule would be and when they would be ready to get back to running house shows.

Due to WWE previously settling down at the Performance Center and now at the Amway Center, many wrestlers have not been traveling, and that has helped curb the road expenses. The wrestlers that Fightful has been in touch with understand WWE's decision not to offer new contracts yet; however, the feeling may not represent the entire roster.

Angel Garza and a few other Superstars who were called up before the pandemic got underway were said to have possibly escaped the rule.

Keith Lee became the latest Superstar from NXT to be called up to RAW, and we currently have no details with regards to his contract status and whether or not he has been offered a fresh one.

RETRIBUTION also seems to be made up of various NXT talents. WWE is looking to freshen up the product by introducing new names and innovative concepts. Still, it isn't far away when the officials would have to sit down and initiate main roster contract negotiations with all the NXT talents who have been called up lately.