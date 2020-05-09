The Revival and Vince McMahon.

The upcoming WWE Money in the Bank PPV will have a Fatal-4-Way match for the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship in which The New Day will defend the titles against John Morrison & The Miz, Lucha House Party and The Forgotten Sons.

The Forgotten Sons, who were recently called up to the main roster, have quickly risen to the top of the WWE SmackDown tag team division. It was previously reported that WWE called up the stable from NXT on short notice to replace The Usos - who will miss WWE TV time due to Jimmy Usos's injury.

However, Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue revealed in the latest episode of the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast with Korey Gunz that a call-up for the Forgotten Sons was being planned for several months. Tom noted that Wesley Blake, Steve Cutler, and Jaxson Ryker had nothing much to do in WWE NXT and were possibly brought in as replacements for The Revival.

Tom revealed the following on the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast:

There is an idea being put out that the Forgotten Sons were called up to be the replacements of The Usos. I've been told that it's not accurate. The Forgotten Sons were planned to be brought up for several months, kind of to get them out of WWE NXT, where there is really nothing for them and in addition to sort of replace The Revival, who have now moved on.

Will The Forgotten Sons win the WWE SmackDown tag team titles?

The Forgotten Sons are one win away from winning the WWE Tag Team Championship and it would be interesting to see whether the WWE creative team gives them the titles this early in their main roster run.

Blake, Ryker, and Cutler have been booked strongly on the Blue brand and the WWE does seem to have some plans for the faction. The Revival's WWE exit left a vacant spot in the WWE SmackDown tag team division and The Forgotten Sons could make the most of the opportunity that has been handed to them by the WWE.