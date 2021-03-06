WWE canceled a major Royal Rumble plan for The Fiend; WrestleMania 37 match revealed - Reports 

The Fiend has not been spotted on WWE TV since being burnt alive by Randy Orton during the Firefly Inferno match at the TLC PPV in December 2020. WWE has continued to feature Randy Orton in some bizarre segments in recent weeks, and all roads lead to Bray Wyatt's return and the eventual match between the two Superstars.

Dave Meltzer has now revealed in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that The Fiend was originally scheduled to return and have a gimmick match against Randy Orton at Royal Rumble. The match was set to happen at the Rumble, but WWE officials decided to move it back.

Meltzer reported:

Randy Orton vs. The Fiend, likely in a wacky gimmick match, would seem to be a sure thing since it was set for Royal Rumble and moved back.

Where is 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt, and when will he be back on WWE TV?

Randy Orton and The Fiend's inevitable clash is now expected to feature on the WrestleMania 37 match card.

Alexa Bliss has already dropped many hints of The Fiend's imminent rebirth, and the long-drawn storyline featuring Bliss, Randy Orton, and Bray Wyatt has witnessed some absurd moments over the past three months.

The feud is currently at a phase where we've seen an evil Randy Orton doppelganger, The Viper vomiting black liquid, pentagrams, and a consistently unhinged Alexa Bliss continuing her hot streak of excellent acting. It's safe to say that WWE is extinguishing all creative outlets to make the angle seem as over-the-top as possible.

The angle, as mentioned above, has been stretched out for far too long, and it has to culminate at WrestleMania 37. There is, unsurprisingly, tons of speculation about Bray Wyatt's WWE status.

WresteVotes revealed in February that the plan was for The Fiend to return and finish the storyline with Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37.

Conversation with a source recently stated the latest WrestleMania creative meeting had Edge v Reigns, Belair v Banks, Orton v Wyatt, Bad Bunny Tag on the books w/ nearly everything else open, including the WWE title matchup. Same source stressed nothing is set in stone, however.

Fiend possibly returning with a new appearance is just one of the many rumors doing the rounds, and at this moment, all we can do is stay patient and wait for WWE's most twisted entity to reappear.