WWE has stuck to a tradition over the past few years, which has included their holiday trip to Madison Square Garden on December 26th. This live event has been a staple of the holiday season for 15 years, but according to The Wrestling Observer, it will not take place this year. Instead, the company will travel to Madison Square Garden on November 17th, which will be John Cena's final trip to the city and is expected to be a major event. The current schedule sees WWE still presenting its live event on December 26th, but it will instead take place in Baltimore, Maryland.The company has made a number of changes over the past few years, and it seems that this is just another step towards eliminating the number of non-televised events that are on their calendar. WWE has made a lot of recent changesWWE has recently returned from the European Tour, and their stars are set to fly to Australia next month for Crown Jewel before heading to Saudi Arabia in January for The Royal Rumble. It seems that even though there are fewer live events in the current era, superstars are still travelling more than ever, and the company is presenting events from different cities that have never hosted live shows.This expansion is expected to continue with the current speculation claiming that WrestleMania 43 could be set to take place in Saudi Arabia, becoming the first WrestleMania event to take place outside of North America. This would be a huge move for the company, which has had an ongoing deal with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia since 2018. With the Royal Rumble taking place in the Middle East in 2026, WrestleMania seems like the next obvious move and could be another example of the change that the business is undergoing.