  • WWE Cancels Major Upcoming Event After 15 Years- Reports 

By Phillipa Marie
Modified Sep 12, 2025 18:48 GMT
This is massive (image via WWE)
WWE has stuck to a tradition over the past few years, which has included their holiday trip to Madison Square Garden on December 26th. This live event has been a staple of the holiday season for 15 years, but according to The Wrestling Observer, it will not take place this year.

Instead, the company will travel to Madison Square Garden on November 17th, which will be John Cena's final trip to the city and is expected to be a major event. The current schedule sees WWE still presenting its live event on December 26th, but it will instead take place in Baltimore, Maryland.

The company has made a number of changes over the past few years, and it seems that this is just another step towards eliminating the number of non-televised events that are on their calendar.

WWE has made a lot of recent changes

WWE has recently returned from the European Tour, and their stars are set to fly to Australia next month for Crown Jewel before heading to Saudi Arabia in January for The Royal Rumble.

It seems that even though there are fewer live events in the current era, superstars are still travelling more than ever, and the company is presenting events from different cities that have never hosted live shows.

This expansion is expected to continue with the current speculation claiming that WrestleMania 43 could be set to take place in Saudi Arabia, becoming the first WrestleMania event to take place outside of North America.

This would be a huge move for the company, which has had an ongoing deal with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia since 2018. With the Royal Rumble taking place in the Middle East in 2026, WrestleMania seems like the next obvious move and could be another example of the change that the business is undergoing.

Phillipa Marie

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

Edited by Phillipa Marie
