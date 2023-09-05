WWE champion not cleared on RAW; details about medical reasons and plans for if the titles will be vacated - Reports

This week on WWE RAW, there was an unfortunate moment where a WWE Official talked about the absence of a champion from the show. It was said that the champion was not medically cleared. Thankfully, according to a report, Piper Niven's reason for absence is not as severe as it seemed when Pearce announced it.

The WWE Women's Tag Team Championship doesn't have the best track record. More often than not, those holding the titles go through some misfortune where they cannot compete and have to vacate it.

This has happened enough times that the titles are considered to be cursed by most fans.

With Chelsea Green and Piper Niven holding on to the championship now, it was expected that there might finally be a smooth run. However, it's not to be. Niven was not cleared for RAW today.

According to Fightful Select, thankfully, Piper Niven's illness is not serious. They could clarify that there were no plans to vacate the titles. Chelsea and Piper will hold the championship for now.

While the nature of Niven's illness is unclear, it is short-term. If things go well, the company hopes she will return in a week or two.

