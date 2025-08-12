WWE champion legitimately injured - Reports

A WWE champion might be legitimately injured, according to a recent report. Before Monday Night RAW, it was announced that a titleholder was pulled from their scheduled appearance on the show on medical grounds. While fans were given an update on the situation during the show, there appears to be more clarity now.
Hours before RAW, WWE announced on X/Twitter that Women's World Champion Naomi wasn't medically cleared to compete. She was scheduled to wrestle in a title match against IYO SKY.
While Michael Cole confirmed during the show that Naomi was injured, speaking on Fightful Wrestling's RAW Post-Show, Sean Ross Sapp provided a major update on the injury. Sapp's sources seemingly told him that the injury was legit.
"Well, set for tonight was Naomi versus IYO SKY for the world title. So, this is why I'm willing to give this show a little bit of slack. They had a major world title match that most certainly was going to end in DQ, but a major world title match. And I don't have information on Naomi yet. I was told it's legit, whatever it is. But I have not found any other details or how serious it is. Hopefully, not very serious, Sapp said. [27:40 - 28:14]
WWE punished Cody for being too popular? Check now!
Naomi became the Women's World Champion at the Evolution Premium Live Event, cashing in her Money in the Bank briefcase during the main event between IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley. She later successfully defended her title at SummerSlam against the two stars.
IYO SKY still ended up competing at WWE RAW
While IYO SKY couldn't get the title match she wanted on RAW, she still ended up competing on the show. She took on Roxanne Perez of The Judgment Day in a highly entertaining contest. The match ended in defeat for SKY after The Kabuki Warriors tried to help her.
With Raquel Rodriguez distracting the referee, The Kabuki Warriors held up Perez for SKY to take her shot. But Perez moved out of the way, and SKY stopped in her tracks before being pushed into The Kabuki Warriors. The Prodigy then rolled her up for the win.
Now, The Genius of the Sky might have to wait to face Naomi for the title if the report of her injury being legitimate is true. Fans will hope for a quick recovery of the WWE Women's World Champion, so that she can get back into action.
If you use quotes from this article, please credit Fightful Wrestling and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.
Is Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Check all the details!