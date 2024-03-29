WWE championship match not taking place at WrestleMania 40 - reports

WrestleMania 40 takes place next weekend and it seems that most of the matches for the show have already been announced ahead of the penultimate episode of WWE SmackDown.

However one title that will seemingly not be defended at WrestleMania are the Women's Tag Team Championships, currently held by Asuka and Kairi Sane. It appears that the current storyline could have them compete in a six-woman tag team match instead.

According to a report by Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, the titles will not be defended as part of the show.

”There is right now no women’s tag team title match planned, but there is something with Damage CTRL."

Iyo Sky is already comfirmed to be defending her WWE Women's Championship against Bayley and it seems that Asuka, Kairi Sane and Dakota Kai could be set to take on Bianca Belair, Naomi and Jade Cargill.

Will Jade Cargill make some waves as she debuts on WWE SmackDown?

Jade Cargill will make her debut appearance as a WWE SmackDown superstar tonight and there are already rumors that she could be set to make some waves.

Reports suggest that Cargill could be announcing her own WrestleMania match, and many fans believe that she will be the woman to make up the numbers in the feud between Bayley and Damage CTRL.

Bayley battled the odds on her own for several weeks before Naomi joined and tried to help defend her against Damage CTRL. Bianca Belair then backed up Naomi last week but they are still in a four-on-three situation.

With Bayley already in her own match at WrestleMania against Iyo Sky, there needs to be one more woman added to the equation to make this an even match.

Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair appear to have mutual respect for each other and teaming together could maybe even lead to the two women having a feud of their own.

