WWE has changed Brock Lesnar's WrestleMania match, something massive planned for next week's RAW – Reports

Fans were in for a surprise on last week's RAW as Omos challenged Brock Lesnar to a WrestleMania match. The angle seemingly came out of nowhere as many expected the Beast Incarnate to face Gunther. Dave Meltzer provided an update on Lesnar's status and noted that WWE recently made a significant creative change for the superstar.

It was clarified that Gunther was never slated to wrestle Brock in the first place. While the original plans for Lesnar remain a secret, Meltzer stated that company officials rewrote the script quite recently and brought Omos into the equation.

WWE has lined up a massive angle for next week's RAW, and there is a possibility that Triple H will offer a swerve and won't confirm Omos as Brock Lesnar's WrestleMania opponent.

However, the initial storyline build-up on TV clearly hints towards a first-time-ever match, and that's what the WWE Universe might eventually get to watch in over a month at WrestleMania Hollywood.

Here's the report regarding Brock Lesnar vs. Omos from the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter:

"Brock Lesnar vs. Omos. The only thing we know is that whatever the Lesnar plan was, and it wasn't Gunther, that is that it changed in the last week or two. Next week on RAW they are doing an angle that would either set up this match, or the angle is a swerve for something else. But television would lead you to believe this is it."

The confusion surrounding Brock Lesnar's WrestleMania 39 match

The former Universal Champion last stepped inside the squared circle at Elimination Chamber, where he suffered a controversial loss to Bobby Lashley in a bizarrely short match.

Lesnar and Lashley's feud has been going on for a while, and while there were reports of the behemoths possibly having another clash in the future, most fans wished to see Gunther get a piece of the Beast.

The Intercontinental Champion's face-off with Brock was amongst the best moments from the Royal Rumble match, but it seems like WWE is saving the big-money showdown for a future date.

WWE has multiple candidates who could get the golden opportunity to share the WrestleMania ring with Lesnar. As things stand, Omos is the front-runner for the spot, but are you happy with the choice? Sound off in the comments section below.

