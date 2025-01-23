Plans for Cody Rhodes were changed by WWE this week on RAW. As per reports, his opponent was changed.

Cody Rhodes has been one of the biggest stars in WWE ever since he returned to the company. He's also the one who's taken every opportunity and stood out every time there's been a chance to stand out. The star ended Roman Reigns' record title run, taking the championship from him.

Since then, he's had his share of challenges and seems like he may head into WrestleMania as the champion. However, he has to still win against Kevin Owens to retain the championship.

As per a report by Fightful Select, Cody Rhodes was supposed to face Kevin Owens on WWE RAW in the post-show match. That was the match that was originally advertised for the show, but it was later changed in the night, Owens was replaced and he instead faced Carmelo Hayes. He defended his title against him successfully and sent the fans home happy.

The original plan for Rhodes had him facing Owens, a match fans will be seeing very soon at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event as the two battle in a Ladder match. Before that, the two of them will be signing a contract, with Shawn Michaels officiating at Saturday Night's Main Event. No details were available on WWE's reason for changing the match.

