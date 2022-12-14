WWE changes up former IMPACT star's name because of Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon's weird quirks are still being felt by many backstage at WWE.

Last week on WWE RAW, Bobby Lashley hit former IMPACT Wrestling star Petey Williams with a spear that was intended for Seth Rollins.

What's interesting about this segment is that Williams was referred to as Pete instead of Petey. But why did this odd name change take place?

According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp (via Fightful Select), the reason behind Pete over Petey, the persona that he was known for in IMPACT Wrestling, comes down to Vince McMahon's insistence over the summer. Vince put his foot down and ensured Williams went by "Pete" going forward.

Petey Williams is famous for creating the Canadian Destroyer finishing move that is now utilized by many wrestlers across multiple companies as a regular part of their attacking arsenal.

Vince McMahon reportedly wants to return to WWE

On the same day that Vice TV is scheduled to air "The 9 Lives of Vince McMahon" documentary, The Wall Street Journal released the latest on the two lawsuits filed against Mr. McMahon for alleged sexual abuse.

Within the report, it was revealed that Mr. McMahon had told people close to him that he intended to return to WWE in the future and believes he was given bad advice when he stepped down over the summer. McMahon is of the belief that allegations against him would have blown over had he stayed on with the company.

Word on Wall Street is that WWE's stock has fallen by $1.64 today.

