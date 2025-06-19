WWE changing Tag Team Title plans after Liv Morgan injury - Reports

The June 16 edition of WWE RAW saw an unfortunate event as Liv Morgan sustained an injury during her match against Kairi Sane. The contest was a back-and-forth affair until Sane ducked Morgan’s kick, which caused her to take a bump on the mat awkwardly, and the impact resulted in Liv dislocating her shoulder.

Recent reports suggest that she requires surgery and will be on the shelf for months to recover. Bodyslam.net's Cory Hayes reported via his official X/Twitter account that, now that Liv Morgan is injured, major plans are being changed and worked out, which includes the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship held by Liv and Raquel Rodriguez.

“A lot of creative plans are currently being worked on and changed due to Liv Morgan’s injury. Major blow. This includes the Women’s Tag Team Championships as well,” reads Cory’s tweet.

Kairi Sane breaks the silence on Liv Morgan's injury on WWE RAW

Following the concerning reports that emerged regarding Liv Morgan’s injury and her being sidelined for months, her opponent, who went 2-0 against the Miracle Kid, broke her silence on the incident.

Sane has suffered the pain of being away from action due to injury; she returned to action in May. She took to her social media accounts and penned an emotional post, writing that she never intends to hurt her opponents and trains hard to give fans a show. Any injury that occurs during her matches breaks her.

Furthermore, she wished Morgan a speedy recovery and promised fans that she would deliver entertainment, not pain.

“One of the most painful things for me is when a match is decided not by wrestling, but because of an injury.I always step into the ring with deep respect for my opponent, and I train hard every day to give the audience something they can truly enjoy.Even if it was never intentional, knowing that someone was hurt in a match with me is something I carry deeply.It breaks my heart.I hope with all my heart for a full and speedy recovery. I will continue to give my all, hoping to bring excitement—not pain—to the ring,” wrote Sane.

It will be interesting to see what plans WWE has for the Women’s tag team championship next, as Morgan walks away with an injury.

About the author Nayan Kumawat Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.



Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.



Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.



Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.



Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time. Know More