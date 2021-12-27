WWE concerned about the spread of COVID-19 - Reports

WWE might be returning to the road today, but it seems that several of their talents won't be making the trip due to the current outbreak of COVID-19.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there have been a number of main roster and NXT talent testing positive for COVID-19 over the past week.

In the newsletter, Meltzer stated that unlike in All Elite Wrestling, where talent is not told to keep quiet about testing positive for COVID, WWE management has told their performers not to tell anyone if they test positive for the virus.

Will the current COVID-19 outbreak affect WWE Day 1?

Meltzer went on to state that there is growing concern among those in WWE about the upcoming tour because they will be traveling quite a bit right after Christmas, a time that sees a lot of people traveling all over the world.

This week will be crucial for the WWE main roster as they have their big Day 1 pay-per-view this Saturday night. There's no telling how many matches could end up being affected between now and then due to the extensive holiday tour this week.

The only thing WWE has going for them regarding the current outbreak is that the Omicron is reportedly less severe than the Delta variant. However, the Omicron variant spreads a lot easier than the previous variants before it.

The company will most likely proceed with extreme caution over the next week. If they don't, their big pay-per-view this Saturday night could look drastically different from what's currently advertised.

How do you think WWE's post-holiday tour will go? Do you believe COVID-19 will continue to change the company's plans over the next several weeks? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

