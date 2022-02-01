WWE considered a surprising WrestleMania 38 opponent for Bobby Lashley - Reports

Bobby Lashley's WWE Championship win was one of the biggest moments at the Royal Rumble, and now the focus shifts to the road to WrestleMania 38.

Rumors of Shane McMahon possibly being Lashley's WrestleMania opponent have been doing the rounds following the Rumble, but there isn't any truth to the speculation, as clarified by Ringside News

However, it was reported that WWE did consider having Shane O'Mac take on Bobby at WrestleMania before the Day 1 show. As time passed, WWE nixed the idea and began working on a different creative plan for the championship.

"A rumor is gaining steam that Shane McMahon might battle Lashley at WrestleMania. We were told this is not the current plan, but "this was an idea floated around before Day 1." However, "after Day 1, this idea was switched to something else," reported RSN.

Bobby Lashley's WrestleMania 38 opponent has reportedly been decided backstage in WWE

As confirmed on the latest episode of RAW, The All Mighty will defend the WWE title against five other superstars inside the Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia later this month.

Despite being booked against some stiff competition at the Chamber, Lashley is expected to retain the championship and enter WrestleMania as the world title holder.

It was reported yesterday that WWE has already locked in Lashley's 'Mania opponent, but the name of the superstar hasn't been revealed. Steve Carrier of Ringside News provided the following update:

"Bobby Lashley won the WWE Title at the Royal Rumble and that was followed by a report that WWE has no plans for him at Mania. False. We were told 'the title matches for Mania are booked, and have been booked for a while.' That includes Bobby Lashley's opponent," Steve Carrier tweeted.

Lashley will indeed have a marquee match at the Grandest Stage of Them All, and we'll keep you updated on the identity of his planned opponent as and when details emerge.

