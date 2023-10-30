WWE considering potential character change for The Miz - Reports

The Miz has been one of the most natural heels of the modern era in the WWE. However, as per a new report, a few ideas have been discussed about a potential character change.

The A-lister has thrived in the villainous heel role for a long time and has been prospering in the same character on Monday Night RAW. He's made it a habit to invite babyfaces on his signature show, "Miz TV," and torment them as he asks them several hard-hitting questions to rub them the wrong way and get a rise out of them.

However, a new report from BWE has provided insight that the WWE creative plans to change his character direction after a long time. The report stated that a few ideas had been discussed involving him with the team of Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa's DIY and eventually turning him into a babyface.

The Miz has been involved with Tommaso Ciampa in the WWE before

The Miz has recently been less involved with main roster stars and has been absent from the limelight. However, if this report from BWE is to be believed, that could change with the former WWE Champion coming forward as a more prominent figure on Monday Night RAW.

The report stated that the creative had discussed ideas for the A-lister to partner with DIY's Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa. However, this won't be the first time Miz and Ciampa have crossed paths on the main roster.

The Miz has shared some history with Tommaso Ciampa as he aligned with the latter on his arrival upon the main roster in 2022. Ciampa sided with the former Intercontinental Champion as he looked up to him and had his back for any unfortunate circumstances.

The duo would cause some trouble for Logan Paul in his feud against The Miz, with Ciampa trying to interfere in their match at WWE SummerSlam 2022. However, the duo's alliance would be shortlived after The Sicilian Psychopath was sidelined with an unfortunate injury.

The two stars would eventually face each other on RAW upon Ciampa's return from injury. Now that Tommaso Ciampa has officially reunited with his NXT partner, Johnny Gargano, on the WWE main roster, it will be interesting to see how Miz could transition into a babyface with their influence.

We'll have to wait and see how these plans come to fruition in the coming weeks.

Would you like to see The Miz turn babyface? Do you think it's a good idea? Sound off below.

