Two NXT stars could be promoted to the main roster by WWE – Reports

WWE is considering promoting two NXT stars to the main roster, per a recent report.

The company's developmental brand has been a great platform for budding wrestlers to showcase their talent. Many currently established main roster stars have plied their trade in NXT before moving onto the main roster. Becky Lynch, Kevin Owens, Rhea Ripley, and Riddle are great examples of the same.

Based on the latest reports, the promotion has seemingly planned to promote NXT stars Xyon Quinn and Sanga to the main roster. The two stars locked horns on this week's NXT 2.0, with Sanga emerging as the winner.

On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer confirmed the news and explained that the higher-ups think Quinn to be a "total package."

“I’ll tell ya what, both of those guys [Sanga and Quinn] are being considered for the main roster right now. Yeah, they think he [Quinn] is the total package.” (H/T - WrestlingNews)

When did Quinn and Sanga make their WWE debuts?

Quinn penned a contract with Vince McMahon's brand in 2018 and went on to make his televised NXT debut in August 2020. But before that, he had a chance to work on WWE SmackDown as an enhancement talent. He took on former world champion Sheamus on an episode of the blue brand in a losing effort.

As far as Sanga is concerned, he also cracked a deal with WWE in 2018. Before that, the 36-year-old worked with TNA's Indian Project Ring Ka King. He made his NXT debut in 2020 as one-half of Indus Sher. The Indian-origin star also worked with Jinder Mahal on the main roster before moving to the developmental brand.

There has been no confirmation yet on when these two stars will be promoted. But if this materializes, it could be a big breakthrough for both of them.

