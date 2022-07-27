WWE creative reportedly had to "filter" Vince McMahon in recent years

It seems the WWE creative team has had to deal with a lot of headaches when it comes to Vince McMahon over the years.

McMahon has always had the final say when it comes to everything you see on weekly WWE programming. Not only was he the company's chairman and CEO, he was also the Head of Creative for the promotion.

According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp (via Fightful Select), a lot of members of the WWE creative team are more willing to go on record on what it was like working with Mr. McMahon now that he's no longer with the company.

Sapp has stated that many of the creative writer's assistants were forced to "filter" Vince McMahon in a variety of ways. The team apparently even had to go through minutes of McMahon's verbiage and heavily edit it.

Vince McMahon would often say offensive and insensitive things during WWE creative meetings

Sapp went on to say that McMahon would often be thoughtless or inconsiderate with his comments during meetings.

There were also apparently moments when Mr. McMahon would continually call people by the wrong names or use terms that aren't socially acceptable in today's society. These were the types of things that Vince would never have allowed to be heard on weekly WWE programming.

A member of the company's creative team who has spoken to SRS believes that Triple H taking over will allow them to do things they haven't been able to due to McMahon's involvement. This could potentially result in a cut back of constant rematches that have plagued WWE programming for years.

It has been reported that some matches got repeated because the former Chairman didn't remember putting them on in the first place.

What do you make of this report on Vince McMahon? Are you surprised to learn about some of the things the creative team had to deal with? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

