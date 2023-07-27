WWE has no current plans for SmackDown star following recent controversy - Reports 

The WWE roster is currently gearing up for SummerSlam, but one star who is not expected to be part of the show is Lacey Evans.

After making her return on the June 2nd edition of SmackDown and being defeated by Zelina Vega, Evans has only made one other appearance which was a loss to Charlotte Flair. The mother of two has recently been receiving some backlash from Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter, who believes that she has stolen his gimmick and his finisher.

Since Slaughter and his daughter publically lashed out at Evans on social media, she hasn't appeared on TV. A recent update from Ringside News notes that there are no pitches being made for her return to TV.

"A tenured member of the WWE creative team confirmed to us that there are currently no creative plans being discussed for Lacey Evans. At this time, there are a lot of names going around, but she is not one of them."

Lacey Evans has recently been through a number of changes on WWE TV

Since returning from welcoming her second daughter last year, Lacey Evans' WWE career has been lukewarm.

After making her return to SmackDown in April 2022, when several vignettes of her new character began to play, she was then drafted over to RAW a few weeks later before returning to SmackDown without actually appearing on the red brand.

Evans returned to SmackDown in June as a face before turning heel once again just a few weeks later. The constant changes continued with her debuting a new look and finisher earlier this year. However, as soon as fans are able to get behind her, she is taken off TV for a lengthy period of time.

